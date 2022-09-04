Credit Suisse Group Trims Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Target Price to C$39.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group to C$39.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LB. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$43.50.

LB stock opened at C$35.07 on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$33.83 and a twelve month high of C$45.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.74.

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$259.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.2199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

