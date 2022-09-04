Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Receives $15.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

CPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Point Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CPG stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.26.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

