Critical Analysis: Reservoir Media (RSVR) vs. Its Peers

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) is one of 34 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Reservoir Media to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.1% of Reservoir Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 34.2% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reservoir Media and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reservoir Media $107.84 million $13.08 million 26.44 Reservoir Media Competitors $1.03 billion -$62.05 million -0.11

Analyst Ratings

Reservoir Media’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Reservoir Media. Reservoir Media is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Reservoir Media and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reservoir Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Reservoir Media Competitors 14 153 343 4 2.66

As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 51.93%. Given Reservoir Media’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Reservoir Media has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Reservoir Media has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reservoir Media’s peers have a beta of -0.14, meaning that their average stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Reservoir Media and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reservoir Media 14.48% 2.88% 1.52% Reservoir Media Competitors 1,121.22% -3.29% 100.24%

Reservoir Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reservoir Media, Inc. operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Reservoir Media, Inc. is a subsidiary of Reservoir Holdings, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.