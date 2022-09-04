CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Piper Sandler

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $241.22.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $172.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.29 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $384,930,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,527,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after buying an additional 1,271,818 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after buying an additional 748,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

