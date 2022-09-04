CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $230.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $241.22.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $172.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.28 and its 200 day moving average is $186.10.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Addison Capital Co bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $933,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

See Also

