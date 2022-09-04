CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($81.63) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($53.06) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

ETR:EVD opened at €53.20 ($54.29) on Wednesday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €48.18 ($49.16) and a 52 week high of €72.68 ($74.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €53.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is €58.65.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

