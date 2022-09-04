Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) & IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Financial Comparison

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) and IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cue Health and IsoPlexis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Cue Health alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Health -6.24% 5.50% 3.99% IsoPlexis -535.02% -159.40% -62.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cue Health and IsoPlexis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Health $618.11 million 0.79 $86.42 million ($0.30) -10.97 IsoPlexis $17.26 million 4.44 -$81.57 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Cue Health has higher revenue and earnings than IsoPlexis.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cue Health and IsoPlexis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cue Health 0 1 0 0 2.00 IsoPlexis 0 2 2 0 2.50

Cue Health presently has a consensus target price of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 163.42%. IsoPlexis has a consensus target price of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 444.22%. Given IsoPlexis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IsoPlexis is more favorable than Cue Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.9% of Cue Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of IsoPlexis shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Cue Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of IsoPlexis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cue Health beats IsoPlexis on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cue Health

(Get Rating)

Cue Health Inc., a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors. It also provides COVID-19 testing kits for the Cue Health Monitoring System The company was formerly known as Cue Inc and changed its name to Cue Health Inc. in December 2017. Cue Health Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About IsoPlexis

(Get Rating)

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea. The company offers single cell proteomics platform, including instruments, chip consumables, and software that provides an end-to-end solution to view of protein function at an individual cellular level. It provides IsoLight and IsoSpark instruments; IsoCode chips that offer multiplexed chip solutions for single cell functional proteomics; CodePlex chips that provide multiplexed solutions for ultra-low volume bulk samples; and IsoSpeak software that offers dimensional data and automates analysis with an intuitive push button user interface to deliver same day single cell and bulk proteome visualizations, as well as research support and services, and post-warranty services. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Branford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.