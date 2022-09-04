Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Curtiss-Wright worth $10,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $580,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 44.0% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 19,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 2.1 %

CW opened at $141.69 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.04 and a fifty-two week high of $162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Curtiss-Wright Profile

CW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.40.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

