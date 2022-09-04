CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.24.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.5 %

CVS stock opened at $99.44 on Friday. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $130.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Amundi raised its position in CVS Health by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,565,277 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $238,135,000 after purchasing an additional 51,185 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

