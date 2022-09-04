Dai Trading Up 0% This Week (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dai coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a total market capitalization of $6.91 billion and approximately $579.28 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,897.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005136 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00036138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00132345 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022114 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00076021 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

DAI is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,912,602,792 coins. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

