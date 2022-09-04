DecentBet (DBET) Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week

DecentBet (DBET) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 4th. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $36,145.97 and approximately $67.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet.

DecentBet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

