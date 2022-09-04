Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $959,748,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after acquiring an additional 706,609 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,127,000 after acquiring an additional 593,336 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 203.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 839,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,307,000 after purchasing an additional 563,302 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $207,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $362.22 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $332.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.66. The stock has a market cap of $110.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DE. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

