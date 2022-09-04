DeFi of Thrones (DOTX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $94,374.77

DeFi of Thrones (DOTX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. DeFi of Thrones has a market cap of $94,374.77 and approximately $10,485.00 worth of DeFi of Thrones was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeFi of Thrones has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One DeFi of Thrones coin can currently be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002515 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00834683 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015566 BTC.
DeFi of Thrones Profile
DeFi of Thrones’ total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,657,075 coins. DeFi of Thrones’ official Twitter account is @DefiOfThrones and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeFi of Thrones is medium.com/@defiofthrones. DeFi of Thrones’ official website is defiofthrones.io.
DeFi of Thrones Coin Trading
