Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Price Target to CHF 6

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 7 to CHF 6 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a CHF 4 price target (down from CHF 5) on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6.80 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.59.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

NYSE CS opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 13.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.