DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $474.00

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. Over the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a market cap of $92,316.38 and approximately $474.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.



DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming.

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

