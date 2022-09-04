Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH reduced its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 217,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust accounts for about 1.9% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $30,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR stock traded down $3.72 on Friday, reaching $118.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,565,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,680. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.02 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.02%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

