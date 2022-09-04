DigitalNote Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (XDN)

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 4th. DigitalNote has a market cap of $550,141.91 and $490.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded up 40.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00780735 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,074,043,323 coins and its circulating supply is 7,983,060,049 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

