DogeCola Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $964,825.54 (DOGECOLA)

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One DogeCola coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DogeCola has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. DogeCola has a market cap of $964,825.54 and $60,230.00 worth of DogeCola was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002516 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001665 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00831334 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015519 BTC.
About DogeCola
DogeCola’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DogeCola Coin Trading
