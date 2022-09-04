Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Holdings Decreased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,340 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Dover were worth $47,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $249,199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dover by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,889,052,000 after acquiring an additional 731,961 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 277.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,874,000 after acquiring an additional 590,242 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,771,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

Dover Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DOV stock opened at $127.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.32. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.66 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.70%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

