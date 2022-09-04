Efforce Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 4th. Efforce has a total market cap of $48.09 million and approximately $686,132.00 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Efforce has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Efforce coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0912 or 0.00000460 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,849.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00036164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00132314 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022167 BTC.

Efforce Profile

Efforce (CRYPTO:WOZX) is a coin. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 coins. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial.

Buying and Selling Efforce

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

