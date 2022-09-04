Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.10.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $92.08 on Friday. Entegris has a 1-year low of $85.92 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.79 and its 200 day moving average is $110.63. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 8.37.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. Entegris’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Entegris will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi raised its position in Entegris by 11.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 63,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Entegris by 10.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 488,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,020,000 after buying an additional 45,966 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Entegris by 129.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 122,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after buying an additional 69,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 18.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,436,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,508,000 after buying an additional 381,204 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Recommended Stories

