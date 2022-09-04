Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EPZM. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Epizyme from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Epizyme from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen downgraded Epizyme from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Epizyme from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Epizyme presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Epizyme Price Performance

EPZM opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.41. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.

Institutional Trading of Epizyme

Epizyme ( NASDAQ:EPZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $27.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.11 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 2,459.33% and a negative net margin of 391.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Epizyme will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Epizyme by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 948,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Epizyme by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 63,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 25,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Epizyme by 6,665.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,955,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after buying an additional 2,912,277 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 2,847.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 482,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 466,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Epizyme

(Get Rating)

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

Further Reading

