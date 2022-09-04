Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for September 4th (AAMC, AAU, ACC, ACIU, AKBA, ATHX, AVGR, CETX, CYD, EVOK)

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, September 4th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

