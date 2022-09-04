Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for September 4th (AAMC, AAU, ACC, ACIU, AKBA, ATHX, AVGR, CETX, CYD, EVOK)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, September 4th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Altisource Asset Management Co alerts:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.