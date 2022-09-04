EverRise (RISE) Trading 4.8% Lower This Week

EverRise (RISE) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. EverRise has a total market capitalization of $33.99 million and approximately $18,199.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EverRise has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One EverRise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EverRise Profile

EverRise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken.

Buying and Selling EverRise

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverRise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EverRise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

