EvidenZ (BCDT) One Day Volume Hits $87.00

EvidenZ (BCDT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One EvidenZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0745 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EvidenZ has a market cap of $2.88 million and $87.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EvidenZ has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,889.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00132247 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00036033 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022124 BTC.

EvidenZ Coin Profile

EvidenZ (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,668,816 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma. EvidenZ’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com.

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

