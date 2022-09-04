Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976,631 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,621 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,039,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,316,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,735 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $60.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.63 and a 200-day moving average of $67.88.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

