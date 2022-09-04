Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,156 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USRT. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.81. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $68.08.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.