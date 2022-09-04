Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,375 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 316.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after buying an additional 33,044 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 94,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,857,000 after buying an additional 16,877 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 291,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,775,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $244.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.92 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on ANSYS to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ANSYS to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ANSYS to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.55.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

