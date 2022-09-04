Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,179 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,306,000 after buying an additional 26,387 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Comcast by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 134,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,099 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 620,489 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,051,000 after purchasing an additional 39,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 313,029 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 17,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average of $42.73. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $157.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

