Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $782,000 Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 54,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 93,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth $285,000.

NYSEARCA HACK opened at $45.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.14. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

