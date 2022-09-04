Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,561 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ryanair by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 191,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,645,000 after purchasing an additional 31,902 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Ryanair by 3.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ryanair by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 130.8% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 369,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,186,000 after buying an additional 209,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 7.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 43,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RYAAY. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Ryanair from €20.00 ($20.41) to €19.50 ($19.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.39) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.78.

Ryanair Price Performance

About Ryanair

RYAAY stock opened at $72.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $65.07 and a 52 week high of $127.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.75 and its 200 day moving average is $82.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.38 and a beta of 1.42.

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.