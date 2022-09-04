Express (NYSE:EXPR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
Shares of Express stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89. Express has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $5.98.
Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Express had a net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 137.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Express will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.
Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.
