Express (NYSE:EXPR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Shares of Express stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89. Express has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $5.98.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Express had a net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 137.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Express will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPR. Towle & Co grew its holdings in Express by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 5,085,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,980 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Express by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,937,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,957,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Express by 28,942.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 533,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 531,956 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

