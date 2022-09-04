Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FICO. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 50.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,939,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 14.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $439.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.59. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $531.03.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $97,081.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $97,081.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,337.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $546.40.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

