Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB opened at $216.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.01 and a 200-day moving average of $228.90. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $199.56 and a 52 week high of $267.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

