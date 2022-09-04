Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP opened at $84.69 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.31 and a 200-day moving average of $89.55.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

