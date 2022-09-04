FintruX Network Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $153.00 (FTX)

FintruX Network (FTX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. One FintruX Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $523,568.53 and $153.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded up 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,889.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00132239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00036021 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022124 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network is a coin. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FintruX Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.