FIO Protocol (FIO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.51 Million

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $27.87 million and $2.51 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 810,631,399 coins and its circulating supply is 609,352,942 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

