Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $156.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $154.00 to $156.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Five Below to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Five Below from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $170.53.

FIVE stock opened at $129.82 on Thursday. Five Below has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.15.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $2,427,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $7,588,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Five Below by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,349,000 after buying an additional 9,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

