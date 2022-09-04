Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.25-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.33 billion-$8.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.47 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. William Blair raised Foot Locker to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Foot Locker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Foot Locker from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $35.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $57.76.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Foot Locker by 659.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Foot Locker by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Foot Locker by 316.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,524 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Stories

