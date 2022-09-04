Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Forward Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORD opened at $1.48 on Friday. Forward Industries has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $14.89 million, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in Forward Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management grew its position in Forward Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 497,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. 19.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

