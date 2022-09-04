Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Forward Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.
Forward Industries Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FORD opened at $1.48 on Friday. Forward Industries has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $14.89 million, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 0.79.
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.
