Friess Associates LLC Acquires 443 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Friess Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,341 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EA. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.91.

Shares of EA traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.69. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $147.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $1,006,795.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,478.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,102.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $1,006,795.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,478.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,701 shares of company stock valued at $12,120,180 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

