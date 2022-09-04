Furucombo (COMBO) 1-Day Volume Tops $99,385.00

Furucombo (COMBO) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Furucombo has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $864,148.24 and $99,385.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00832645 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015589 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,558,325 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo.

Buying and Selling Furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

