Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $62.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FUTU. CLSA upgraded Futu from a sell rating to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Futu from $60.60 to $51.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.90.

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average is $38.53. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $114.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.24.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 33.88%. The company had revenue of $209.51 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Futu will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Futu by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Futu by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Futu by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 501,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,697,000 after buying an additional 257,994 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Futu by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth about $1,382,000. 19.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

