FUZE Token Trading Up 18.7% This Week (FUZE)

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 4th. One FUZE Token coin can now be bought for approximately $13.34 or 0.00067201 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FUZE Token has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. FUZE Token has a market capitalization of $10,000.61 and $23,761.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002509 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00833614 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015635 BTC.
FUZE Token Coin Profile
FUZE Token’s total supply is 749 coins. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken. FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net.
Buying and Selling FUZE Token
Receive News & Updates for FUZE Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUZE Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.