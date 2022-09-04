GAMB (GMB) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

GAMB (GMB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. One GAMB coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $5,965.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GAMB has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,942.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00132172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00035888 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022064 BTC.

GAMB Coin Profile

GAMB is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject.

Buying and Selling GAMB

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

