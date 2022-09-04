Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $321.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE IT opened at $288.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $368.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,205,561.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,041 shares in the company, valued at $343,413,484.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,205,561.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,219 shares of company stock worth $6,865,796. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gartner

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Gartner by 168.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Gartner during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Gartner by 588.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

