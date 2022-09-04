GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 6.9 %

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $54.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average is $38.57.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

