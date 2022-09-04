GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 6.9 %
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $54.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average is $38.57.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (GEAGF)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.