Gems (GEM) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $32,577.00

Gems (GEM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Gems coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gems has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Gems has a total market cap of $130,803.99 and approximately $32,577.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gems alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,840.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00036249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00132208 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022179 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. The official website for Gems is gems.org. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg.

Buying and Selling Gems

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.