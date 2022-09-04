Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Has $7.75 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.2% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $394.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,179,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,829,662. The company has a 50 day moving average of $402.55 and a 200 day moving average of $416.22. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

