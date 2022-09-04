Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 0.5% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,223,000 after buying an additional 1,018,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,760,000 after buying an additional 883,708 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $461,694,000 after buying an additional 578,168 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $114,243,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 462.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 468,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,753,000 after buying an additional 385,390 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $3.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.89. 2,748,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,171,478. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.16. The company has a market cap of $125.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $231.00.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

